Assisted living facility resident left phone in the bed. Minutes later, the bed was on fire

ROSWELL, Ga. — A device that’s used every day almost cost a Roswell resident their home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Roswell Fire Department was called to Mansell Road in reference to a possible fire.

Five minutes later, firefighters reportedly arrived at the Magnolia Place of Roswell, an assisted living facility, when they said the fire was already put out.

TRENDING STORIES:

What caused the fire? The fire department said it was a smartphone that was overheating with a lithium-ion battery.

Fire crews said the cell phone was left on the bed, and the resident allegedly moved the burning phone to the bathroom sink to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews said thanks to the resident’s quick response, it was minimum damage, and no injuries were reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Roswell Fire Department is reminding residents to follow these safety practices when it comes to using electronic devices:

Avoid placing smartphones or any electronic devices on flammable surfaces, including beds, sofas or other upholstered furniture.

Ensure proper ventilation around electronic devices to dissipate heat effectively.

Never leave electronic devices unattended while charging or during extended usage periods.

Regularly inspect and maintain electronic devices, checking for any signs of overheating, such as excessive heat, unusual sounds, or malfunctioning.

Familiarize yourself with manufacturer guidelines and warnings regarding device usage and charging.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia DNR holds graduation ceremony for new K-9s

©2022 Cox Media Group