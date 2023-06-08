Man turns himself in after criminal investigators discover child porn on his phone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man suspected of possessing child pornography is behind bars.

Jonathan Malinguaggio, 39, turned himself in on Tuesday, June 6.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators issued an arrest warrant last week for Malinguaggio after forensic testing of his cell phone revealed 20 separate images of child sexual abuse material.

The phone was seized when Malinguaggio was arrested earlier this year on child sex abuse charges.

Malinguaggio was accused in January of abusing a girl under the age of 10 between March 18, 2020, and Sept. 13, 2022, and was charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and incest.

The investigation continues and additional charges are pending.

