Animal shelter infested with rats and maggots, volunteers say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Volunteers told Channel 2 Action News the Fulton County Animal Services shelter is not only extremely overcrowded, but also infested with rats and maggots.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon spotted a dead rat hanging from the ceiling on a tour of the facility Thursday.
Wilfon met with five volunteers who all shared the same story.
“It’s very rundown, it’s not adequate for this county or for the amount of animals they take in each month,” volunteer Kalisa Wade said.
