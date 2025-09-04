8 being treated after trash fire at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department responded to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday morning after reports of a fire.

An AFRD spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that firefighters found a pile of trash smoldering inside the jail.

The fire had been put out when crews arrived. Eight people complained of smoke inhalation and are currently being treated.

It’s unclear if all eight patients were inmates or if some are jail staff members. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, for more information.

