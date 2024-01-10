7 Roswell massage businesses closed by police, code enforcement

ROSWELL, Ga. — After Roswell city officials took action against human trafficking by placing a temporary moratorium on establishing new businesses, police and code enforcement officers shuttered seven businesses operating without licenses.

In December, Roswell city council members voted unanimously for a temporary moratorium on approving new massage establishment licenses in the city.

The actions by council members followed a September enforcement action prompted by a long-running investigation.

Police in North Fulton said they were investigating human trafficking in the area for a year, eventually finding a human trafficking network and prostitution operation. Officers raided four different massage parlors and issued search warrants in Roswell.

“We developed an organized crime unit that we found was operating many of these establishments. We commenced a large operation in which we did 10 search warrants simultaneously, six spas, several residences, one dorm in which some of the ladies were staying in,” Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said at the time.

The Roswell Police Department confirmed the locations were either previously closed or changed ownership, and did not have a current valid massage establishment license.

Per the rules of the current moratorium, the locations were not able to reopen.

Police said the following locations were closed:

Mei Massage, 10779 Alpharetta Hwy #150

Pamper Your Feet, 880 Holcomb Bridge Rd #105B

Katy Massage, 463 Atlanta St #D

Jin Spa, 1020 Woodstock Rd #2112

Foot and Body Massage, 861 Holcomb Bridge Rd #102

Star Massage, 11235 Alpharetta Hwy #133

Enjoy Massage, 1580 Holcomb Bridge Rd #21A

Despite violating the moratorium, police said no additional charges or citations were levied against business owners or operators.

