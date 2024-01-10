Person barricaded inside Carroll County home after chase with stolen car, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded subject in a home in Villa Rica Wednesday.
Deputies said the person is inside a home in the Villa Forest Manufactured Home Community off of Highway 61 and may have a woman in the home with him.
Deputies said they believe the suspect was involved in a car theft and chase overnight.
People are asked to avoid the area.
The suspect hasn’t been identified. Deputies have not said if they believe the woman is a hostage or what she and the suspect’s relationship is.
We have a photographer headed to the scene to gather more details about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
