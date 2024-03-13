6 teens among 7 arrested after chasing man to Roswell apartment, shooting him in face, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Multiple people were arrested after Roswell police say two people were injured in a targeted shooting.

On Monday, just after 4 a.m., Roswell dispatch was notified by Wellstar North Fulton Hospital staff that two men came to the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Officials stated one victim was shot in the face and the other in the leg. Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they reportedly learned that the victims had been shot at the Roswell Creek Apartments on Holcomb Bridge Rd.

The investigation revealed that the victims and suspects knew each other and had been involved in an ongoing argument days before.

Roswell police said, on the morning of the shooting, the suspects followed the victim’s vehicle into the parking lot of the apartment complex where they opened fire.

Utilizing the Roswell Crime Center, investigators identified and found two involved suspect vehicles. Seven people were arrested and multiple guns were recovered and seized.

All seven were charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Four of the teens, including a 15-year-old and three 16-year-olds, were taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

Fabian Villamar, 20, of Roswell, Isaac Frias,19, of Woodstock and Jimmy Chavez, 17, of Roswell were booked into the the Fulton County Jail.

Roswell police said this remains an active investigation with possibly more charges forthcoming. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online.

