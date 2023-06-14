3 masked suspects caught running away from Johns Creek police after crashing into wall

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Three people are now behind bars after a pursuit ended in a crash and a foot chase in Johns Creek.

Johns Creek police said on June 3, just before 3 a.m., officers saw a vehicle going over 90 mph traveling westbound on McGinnis Ferry Road.

As officers attempted to catch up to the car, the driver then reportedly tried to turn onto Brookwood Way, before losing control and hitting a wall.

Dash camera video showed the moment, four people in the car jumped out and began running. Officers said three of them were quickly arrested.

Johns Creek investigators later learned that the car was reportedly stolen from Gwinnett County and that the suspects were wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing to hide their identities.

Police said the suspects also had multiple credit cards and a gun with questionable serial number issues.

According to detectives, the suspects confessed to knowing the car was stolen, breaking into vehicles and who owned the loaded recovered gun. They also gave up the identity of the fourth person who ran away.

The three suspects, whose identities and ages have not been revealed, were taken to jail. Warrants have been taken out for the fourth suspect who ran away.

