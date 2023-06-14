At least 1 person struck by lightning as storms move through west Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Troup County say that at least one person has been struck by lightning on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that there were several lightning strikes around an apartment complex off of Old Airport Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At least one person was struck and taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the area and will have the latest details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
It’s unclear if anyone else was injured or if the apartment complex sustained any damage.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN RELATED NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group