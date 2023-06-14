At least 1 person struck by lightning as storms move through west Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Troup County say that at least one person has been struck by lightning on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that there were several lightning strikes around an apartment complex off of Old Airport Road.

At least one person was struck and taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Their current condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured or if the apartment complex sustained any damage.

