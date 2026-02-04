Fulton County FBI raid: Leaders want 2020 election files back, warrant unsealed

Fulton County officials filed a motion demanding the return of the 2020 election files taken during a FBI raid. The motion also wants the FBI search warrant unsealed.

Chairman Robb Pitts and the Fulton County commissioners held a news conference on the motion Wednesday.

All the latest developments, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

“What they’re doing with the ballots that they have right now we don’t know, but if they’re counted fairly and honestly, the results will be the same,” Pitts said.

He also said he was concerned that he and other officials may be arrested as a result of this action.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

County officials said they cannot share the motion at this time, because the case is under seal.

The FBI raided the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Jan. 27.

Channel 2 Action News was there as the FBI entered the building and hauled away hundreds of boxes of evidence, including every ballot from the 2020 presidential election.

The raid came as a huge surprise to Fulton County. Leaders told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot last week that they planned to take legal action to get those ballots back.

Pitts and elections supervisor Sherri Allen repeated their criticism of the raid - a raid conducted with a still-sealed criminal warrant.

RELATED STORIES

©2026 Cox Media Group