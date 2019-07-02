0 FULL LIST: Here's the lineup for 2019 Dragon Con in Atlanta!

ATLANTA - The Dragon Con class of 2019 will be headed by George Takei, Lana Parrilla and David Tennant!

The annual five-day gathering in downtown Atlanta for fans, students and obsessives of pop culture, science fiction, fantasy and gaming will also feature the marquee names of Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca from the last four “Star Wars” movies), Catherine Tateand Freema Agyeman (“Doctor Who”) and David Ramsey (“Legends of Tomorrow”).

Organizers have scheduled about 400 participants -- actors, voice actors, comic book artists, writers, scientists, game creators and authors -- to contribute to panel discussions and autograph sessions.

About 85,000 attendees from around the world are expected to descend upon the city -- many in impressive, elaborate costumes -- for the Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 event.

Events and activities will be staged at AmericasMart Buildings No. 1 and No. 2, as well as the five host hotels: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree and Sheraton Atlanta.

The trio of headliners include two first-timers and one it’s-been-a-while guest.

Tennant, the Tenth Doctor of “Doctor Who” fame -- as well as Crowley on “Good Omens” and the voice of “DuckTales’” Scrooge McDuck -- along with Parrilla, “Once Upon a Time’s” Evil Queen and Mayor of Storybrooke, will make their Dragon Con debuts.

Tennant and his “Doctor Who” co-star, Agyeman, will be at the convention Aug. 30-31.

Parrilla will be in attendance Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. She will also be joined by cast mates Jared Gilmore (Henry Mills), Rebecca Mader (Kelly West/Zelena/Wicked Witch of the West) and Karen David (Princess Jasmine).

Takei, revered for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the original “Star Trek” series and its first six feature films, is visiting Dragon Con for the first time since 2013. He will appear Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

OTHER GUESTS OF NOTE:

“Shazam!” cast members Angel Asher and Cooper Andrews will join Levi, and Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, of “The Legends of Tomorrow,” will accompany Ramsey.

“Supernatural” ends its 15-year run in 2020, and Dragon Con will feature seven of itscast members: Mark Sheppard, Samantha Smith, Mark Pellegrino, Osric Chau, Ruth Connell, DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson.

The puppeteers for “Star Wars’” BB-8, Dave Chapman and Brian Herring, will be on hand, along with puppetry guests from Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

The 80th anniversary of “Batman” will be celebrated with four actors from Fox’s “Gotham,” including Sean Pertwee (Alfred), Robin Lord Taylor (Penguin), Maggie Geha (Ivy) and David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne).

Robert Englund, immortalized as Freddy Krueger from “The Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, will be joined by “V” cast mates Jane Badler and Marc Singer, who also starred in 1982’s “The Beastmaster.”

Dragon Con regulars Gil Gerard and Erin Gray, aka Capt. Buck Rogers and Col. Wilma Deering, respectively, from “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” (1979-81), will be on site.

Following the five-year run of “iZombie” this summer, cast members Rose McIver, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka (as well as sister AJ, as in the pop duo Aly & AJ) will land in Atlanta.

And “Farscape” will celebrate its 20th anniversary at Dragon Con with Lani John Tupo, Anthony Simcoe, Rebecca Riggs and fan favorite Gigi Edgley.

A five-day membership is $125 until July 12 (prices increase to $140 until Aug. 16 and $160 until Aug. 27) online at dragoncon.org.

In-person tickets will be available for $140 beginning Aug. 29 at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.

For more information and the full Dragon Con lineup, CLICK HERE.

This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

