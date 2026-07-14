Frontier Airlines to become first US carrier with Starlink internet

Frontier Airlines is known for its low-cost, no-frills travel, but today the budget-friendly airline said it will soon offer Wi-Fi on flights.

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The high-speed, wireless technology will be offered by Space X’s Starlink, capable of streaming, gaming and more.

Starlink operates with a constellation of satellites in a low-Earth orbit to deliver broadband Wi-Fi, while traditional internet uses satellites much farther away.

The first Starlink-equipped Frontier flight will launch in early 2027, the airline said, and will be the first US airline to offer passengers the satellite-based internet service.

“We’re continuing to invest in the products and services that matter most to our customers," said Jimmy Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Airlines. "It’s another example of how we’re evolving the travel experience while staying true to our commitment to offering the lowest fares.”

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