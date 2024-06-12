Friends rallying behind man killed in murder-suicide by GA police officer for his young daughter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friends and family are rallying to help the young daughter of a man shot to death by a Georgia police sergeant in a murder-suicide last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christian Chestnut, 37, was shot to death last Friday night on Rainbow Drive in DeKalb County. Police said they found the shooter, 38-year-old Michael Durieux, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his crash car not far away.

Durieux was a reserve sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Friends at work set up a GoFundMe to support Chestnut’s 11-year-old daughter, Sarynity, his mother and sister.

“Chris was a Responsive Support Technician at Kinetix and was incredibly loved by many for his magnetic, genuine, humorous, loving personality,” Tyler Long wrote. “Chris constantly expressed how much he loved working at Kinetix, took immense pride in his work, and proved to be one of our client’s favorite technicians to work with.”

Chestnut celebrated his one-year anniversary with the company the day he was killed.

Long shared several photos of Chestnut smiling and laughing with his friends and co-workers.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $5,000. You can donate HERE.

Jury deliberating fate of former officer accused of killing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl









©2024 Cox Media Group