Freedom Plane tour: National Archives documents arrive at Atlanta History Center

ATLANTA — The traveling exhibit featuring rare, original Founding-era documents usually displayed at National Archives has arrived in Atlanta.

Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation will run from March 27 until April 12 at the Atlanta History Center.

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The Atlanta History Center says the tour offers a rare opportunity for Americans to see several Founding era documents all in one place. The tour is part of the country’s 250th birthday celebration being held throughout the year.

The documents you can see include:

An 1823 engraving of the Declaration of Independence

The Articles of Association (1774)

Washington’s, Hamilton’s and Burr’s Oaths of Allegiance

The Treaty of Paris (1783)

A rare draft printing of the Constitution

The tally of votes approving the Constitution

Senate Markup of Bill of Rights

George Washington’s Oath of Allegiance

The Atlanta History Center says admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. There will be a timed entry and you can pick up your entry slot when you arrive.

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The tour is inspired by the trip that the Declaration of Independence made from D.C. to Philadelphia in 1876. It was one of the last times the document left its secure home at the Archives.

It is also inspired by the American Freedom Train, which traversed the country for 15 months for the Bicentennial in 1976,The New York Timesreported.

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