Fox announces free screenings of ‘The Hate U Give' for youth in Atlanta and beyond

ATLANTA - Young people in nine metro areas, including Atlanta, will have the chance to catch a free limited release screening of the highly anticipated film, “The Hate U Give,” starring Amandla Stenberg and based on the award-winning bestseller by author Angie Thomas.
“The Hate U Give” tells the story of high schooler Starr Carter, played by Stenberg, whose world is shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer.
“Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are joining forces to provide underserved young people across the country access to the powerful new film... as a tool for driving empowerment, empathy and dialogue,” Fox wrote in a press release.
The film was shot throughout Atlanta.
The limited release screenings will take place at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
Students and youth-serving organizations are encouraged to reserve tickets at amc.com to attend a free screening of the limited release in one of the aforementioned nine cities.
After kicking off with the nine metros, the campaign plans to extend its free screenings to 34 more theaters across the country “and amplify the film’s call for youth to find their voice and change the world.”
Schools, community groups and nonprofit organizations can apply for free screenings at screenings.thehateugive.com. Applications are due Monday, Oct. 22, and winners will be selected by Wednesday, Oct. 31.
To contribute to the campaign individually, you can donate via donorschoose.org/thehateugivemovie. Fox will match donations up to $25,000.
“The Hate U Give” debuts in select theaters Oct. 5 with a wider release set for Oct. 19.
