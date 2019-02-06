Video shows alleged thief stealing donation jar meant for local humane society

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at a local thrift store are angry someone took donations meant to help animals at a humane society.
Surveillance video captured a man stealing a jar of donations from the Humane Society Thrift Store of Forsyth County on Saturday afternoon. Now, police are searching for the thief.
Police said in the video, the man was walking around, pretending like he was shopping for about 10 minutes. The video shows the man grab the donation jar when the clerk walked away and then leave the store.
We're speaking the the employees who say they can't believe this happened and learning more about the investigation for a report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man stealing a whole jar of donation money at a thrift store in Cumming. The store manager told me the money was for pets at the Forsyth County Humane Society. How you help police catch this guy, next on Channel 2 Action News at 4:44. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/544WwTNSHc— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) February 6, 2019
