Veteran Forsyth County firefighter needs a kidney donor

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A firefighter who has served as a Forsyth County firefighter for 25 years sent out a call for help on social media.

Chris Stancel said he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney disease from a genetic condition. He needs a living kidney donor.

“It’s a life-changing moment, but I’m facing it with strength, faith, and hope,” he said in a message shared by the Forsyth County Fire Department on Thursday.

He’s working with Piedmont Hospital’s transplant program.

Chris Stancel Chris Stancel is a veteran firefighter with Forsyth County. (Source: Chris Stancel)

Those who would consider donating a kidney can learn more about becoming a donor at the Piedmont living donor website.

Living donor can choose who to donate to. The process is typically safe for the donor, the Health Resources & Services Administration said. Most living donors go on to live normal, healthy lives.

Nationally, more than 89,000 people were waiting on a kidney in September 2024, the latest data available from the Health Resources & Services Administration. About 6,500 living organ donations take place each year.

