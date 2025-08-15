Upgrade to Dobbins Air Reserve Base added to Senate defense spending bill

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A bipartisan amendment to upgrade Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County passed in the U.S. Senate, being added to the current Defense Appropriations Bill under consideration.

In an announcement, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said the amendment for upgrades to the Air Force Reserves’ C-130H fleet at Dobbins ARB passed, granting approval for procuring upgrades to the C-130J models produced by Marietta-based Lockheed Martin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Since I took office, Senator Warnock and I have relentlessly advocated for recapitalization of the Hercules fleet nationally with the C-130J variant manufactured in Georgia,” Ossoff said in a statement. “That’s why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to work toward bringing them to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.”

Should the spending bill pass, the amendment supported by Ossoff and his colleagues would have the Secretary of the Air Force give a report to U.S. Congress within 100 days with a plan to upgrade the Air Force Reserve Squadrons that still use C-130H aircraft, according to the senator’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Having passed the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Defense spending bill now heads to a full floor vote in the U.S. Senate.

If the bill passes the Senate, it would go to the U.S. House of Representatives for approval and potential amendment,.

According to Ossoff’s office, if the amendment passes in the Senate, the appropriations bill would say:

“Air Force Reserve Tactical Airlift Capacity. - The Committee notes that the Air Force Reserve fleet continues to operate aging C-130H aircraft, and that recapitalization of these platforms with an updated C-130J capability is critical for Air Force Reserve units to rapidly respond to crises at home and abroad. Therefore, the Committee directs the Secretary of the Air Force to provide a report to be delivered to congressional defense committees not later than 100 days after the enactment of this act detailing a plan to upgrade the remaining Air Force Reserve Squadrons operating C-130H aircraft.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group