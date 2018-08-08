  • UGA student Byron Grogan found safe after vanishing for over 24 hours

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say they still have questions after a 19-year-old University of Georgia student vanished for nearly 27 hours after a jog before returning home early Wednesday morning. 

    Byron Grogan disappeared Monday night after going for a run along the Chattahoochee River in Forsyth County, police say. The UGA student's disappearance prompted a massive search by land, air and water with hundreds of volunteers. 

    Grogan’s former coach tweeted overnight that he is OK and that he got lost in the woods and slept through most of Tuesday.

