FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say they still have questions after a 19-year-old University of Georgia student vanished for nearly 27 hours after a jog before returning home early Wednesday morning.
Byron Grogan disappeared Monday night after going for a run along the Chattahoochee River in Forsyth County, police say. The UGA student's disappearance prompted a massive search by land, air and water with hundreds of volunteers.
Grogan’s former coach tweeted overnight that he is OK and that he got lost in the woods and slept through most of Tuesday.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is working to learn more details about where Byron Grogan was.
Where the teen was found and why deputies still have questions for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Byron Grogan is back home after missing for nearly 27 hours.— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 8, 2018
He's safe and told deputies he got lost in the woods after going for a jog near Chattahoochee Pointe Park.
At noon, where the teen was found and why deputies still have some questions. pic.twitter.com/L0otr3J2pI
