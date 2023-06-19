Thousands of gallons of sewage spill in Forsyth County subdivision, officials say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A sewer spill affected a Forsyth County subdivision this weekend, according to officials.

Just before 6 p.m., on Saturday, a sewer spill was reported to Forsyth County Water & Sewer. Officials said the spill happened in Three Chimney’s Farm subdivision in Cumming.

Crews found a blockage in a downstream manhole which included rags, grease and construction debris.

The spill was cleaned and removed, according to officials.

Just after 9 p.m., crews contained the spill. and occurred near an unnamed tributary of James Creek in the Three Chimneys Farm community between Homestead Ridge Drive and Three Chimneys Lane.

Officials estimate that about 4,100 gallons of sewage spilled into an unnamed tributary.

The ground affected by the spill has been cleaned and Forsyth County is taking all necessary precautions along with complying with Environmental Protection Division guidelines.

To learn more about this incident, residents are asked to contact the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer, (770) 781-2160.

