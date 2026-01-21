Slow down! Sheriff’s Office puts out warning after pulling over driver going 100 mph+ on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office wants people to slow down after one of their deputies recently pulled over a driver going 107 mph along GA 400 near Exit 15.

“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the sheriff’s office said.

The office said the driver went home with a Super Speeder ticket.

As part of the penalty for the ticket, the Department of Driver Services can charge you an additional $200.

“Even if you aren’t concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

