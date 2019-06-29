  • Rescue crews searching for missing boater on Lake Lanier

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A search is underway for a missing boater at Lake Lanier near Van Tavern Park in Forsyth County.

    Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials are on the water right now, searching for a man who went into the water around 6:15 p.m. and has not been seen since.

    A group of people was on a boat when three of them went into the water.

    Game wardens pulled two of them out safely.

    We have a photographer on the scene, where crews are using sonar to search for the man.

