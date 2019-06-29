Rescue crews searching for missing boater on Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A search is underway for a missing boater at Lake Lanier near Van Tavern Park in Forsyth County.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials are on the water right now, searching for a man who went into the water around 6:15 p.m. and has not been seen since.
A group of people was on a boat when three of them went into the water.
Game wardens pulled two of them out safely.
We have a photographer on the scene, where crews are using sonar to search for the man.
We will bring you the latest updates as we get more information, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 6 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Missing college student is dead; Man charged with aggravated murder
- Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- FDA announces dog food brands it says could be linked to heart disease
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}