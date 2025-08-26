Search for man accused of attacking family member ends with arrest in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a Forsyth County man ended with his arrest on Monday night.

Brendan Lombardi was arrested by Forsyth County deputies after allegedly attacking a family member near the Brandon Hill subdivision.

Deputies conducted a search for over four hours, expanding the manhunt across South and Southeast Forsyth County before locating Lombardi within two miles of the subdivision.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office began searching after receiving a call for help before 5 p.m. They posted Lombardi’s photo online, urging the public to be on the lookout.

A tip from a social media post led deputies to a suspicious person, which resulted in Lombardi’s arrest by 9:15 p.m.

During the search, crime tape was placed around a house as investigators gathered evidence.

Deputies warned the public not to approach Lombardi, describing him as potentially dangerous.

The exact nature of the injuries and the relationship between Lombardi and the family member remain undisclosed.

Lombardi is currently in jail.

The sheriff’s office said it will release further updates on the case on Tuesday.

