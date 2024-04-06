‘Ride it like you stole it:’ Motorcyclist caught going 122 MPH on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist was pulled over and cited earlier this week for driving nearly 125 miles per hour.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy shared a photo of their radar gun showing them clocking the motorcycle at 122 miles per hour.

The traffic stop happened on Ga. 400 at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

“Just because it was the first day of Spring Break doesn’t mean you can ride it like you stole it. Slow Down and arrive to your destination alive,” they wrote in a post on social media.

They issued the motorcyclist a ticket for speeding.

