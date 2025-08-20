Popular Forsyth County bagel restaurant reopening after being gutted by fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A popular Forsyth County bagel restaurant is ready to reopen after a fire heavily damaged it in February.

BB’s Bagels caught fire on Feb. 2. Firefighters say the fire worsened because of a natural gas line.

A GoFundMe raised more than $76,000 to help the owners rebuild.

BB’s will have a “soft opening” from Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Their official re-grand opening is Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The owners say they’ll start with a limited menu as employees “get back into the flow.”

They hope to have their full menu available beginning on Saturday.

BB’s Bagels is located at 6835 Shiloh Road E. in Alpharetta.

