FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A neurologist from metro Atlanta is doing everything he can to get THC oil legalized in Georgia.
“Many patients see significant benefits from low-grade THC oil,” Dr. Scott Cooper told Channel 2’s Tom Regan. “(It can help) everything from autism, seizures, Parkinson’s, ADHD, PTSD and neurological and muscular pains.”
Cooper said he vehemently supports the passage of House Bill 324, which would allow production, manufacturing and selling of THC oil.
“It helps patients reduce use of prescription pain medications, including opioids,” Cooper said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Cooper said the other issue with the current law is the fact that many people are getting THC oil online, which puts them at risk of contaminated and harmful products.
He said he knows people who got sick after taking what they thought was THC oil, but it was actually contaminated with rat poison.
Why Dr. Cooper feels so adamantly about getting THC oil legalized in Georgia and the next steps to potentially making this a reality – on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}