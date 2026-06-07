Metro Atlanta K-9 gets potentially life-saving vest donation

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — K-9 Guinness will be the recipient of new body armor, thanks to a donation.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Saturday that their K-9 will get bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation to a nonprofit that provides protection for working dogs.

Vested Interest in K9s is providing the vest, sponsored by Melissa Dorencz of Cumming. Delivery is expected in about 10 weeks.

The protective vest will be embroidered with the phrase, ““Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s has been providing K9s with potentially life-saving vests since 2009.

They have provided over 6,513 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states

The investment in a working dog’s life is made possible by public and private sponsors.

Learn how to donate or sponsor a vest here.

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