Metro Atlanta animal nonprofit opens new shelter facility

CUMMING, Ga. — The state of Georgia’s largest no-kill animal shelter officially opened its new facility for rescued dogs.

Furkids, a metro Atlanta animal rescue, opened their new Sutherlin Dog Shelter on Thursday, welcoming in 50 new rescues to their new home at the facility.

Furkids said after the facility’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, the dogs were driven to the new shelter from the old shelter location.

The new 15,000-foot facility is on the nonprofit’s nine-acre sanctuary campus.

The organization said the new building almost doubles their capacity for dogs while also introducing a more humane, enrichment-focused approach to rescue dog care.

Officials said the opening also represents the largest expansion of dog operations in Furkids’ history.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group