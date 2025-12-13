Man writes apology letter to boss after stealing over $5K in tools from Forsyth business: Deputies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dahlonega man was arrested for stealing equipment from his employer and selling the items on eBay, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Forsyth County deputies began investigating the theft after the company, American BOA, reported missing items between August and October, suspecting an ‘inside job’ due to the specialized nature of the tools.

Detectives identified the stolen items on eBay by matching serial numbers and stickers, leading them to John Douglas Jackson, who worked for American BOA.

According to the FCSO, John admitted to the theft and expressed remorse, even writing an apology letter to his manager.

Deputies said the stolen items totaled over $5,200.

Detectives coordinated with American BOA to arrest Jackson after his work shift, ensuring he completed his obligations to the company before arresting him.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, detectives visited Jackson’s home, where his wife showed them the remaining unsold items, which were then returned to American BOA, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson was charged with felony theft by taking and was taken to the Forsyth County Jail. He has since bonded out.

