Man wanted for child molestation in Forsyth County arrested at Baltimore airport

BALTIMORE — An Alpharetta man wanted for felony child molestation charges was arrested recently at a Baltimore airport as he was returning from a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Daniel Coronado, 54, at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday, Sept. 15.

Coronado was wanted in Forsyth, Georgia.

CBP officers identified him through law enforcement databases, which revealed an outstanding felony arrest warrant in the National Crime Information Center.

“Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission allows us to help our law enforcement partners by capturing allegedly dangerous persons who are wanted on very serious charges of harming minors,” said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Every day, CBP officers compare international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Officers noticed that Coronado had an outstanding felony arrest warrant in NCIC and placed an alert in CBP’s passenger processing systems.

CBP officers confirmed that the arrest warrant remained active and that Forsyth County wanted to extradite Coronado.

CBP officers arrested Coronado and transported him to the Anne Arundel County, Md., Detention Facility.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group