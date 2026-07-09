Forsyth County

Man accused of shooting at person while trying to steal car at metro Atlanta gas station

By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com
Police lights
By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal someone’s car at gunpoint while they were standing at a gas station’s pumps.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, along with officers with the Johns Creek Police Department, responded at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to the Valero gas station at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry and Old Atlanta roads.

Law enforcement said the suspect, 23-year-old Khalil Burgess, came up from behind a person standing at the gas pumps and tried to steal that person’s car.

Police said Burgess pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, who was not hit or hurt. He then left.

Deputies and detectives gathered information that led them to Burgess at a St. Marlo community home. He was arrested without incident.

Burgess was charged with armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read