Man accused of shooting at person while trying to steal car at metro Atlanta gas station

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal someone’s car at gunpoint while they were standing at a gas station’s pumps.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, along with officers with the Johns Creek Police Department, responded at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to the Valero gas station at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry and Old Atlanta roads.

Law enforcement said the suspect, 23-year-old Khalil Burgess, came up from behind a person standing at the gas pumps and tried to steal that person’s car.

Police said Burgess pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, who was not hit or hurt. He then left.

Deputies and detectives gathered information that led them to Burgess at a St. Marlo community home. He was arrested without incident.

Burgess was charged with armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault.

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