0 Police search for man accused of exposing himself at car wash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff deputies need more tips to find a man who exposed himself at a Forsyth County car wash.

It happened in the middle of the day at the Auto Craze Car and Pet Wash on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.

Deputies told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the man walked into the car wash with his dog on April 27 and then exposed himself.

The car wash owner says as soon as he saw the disturbing video, he took it straight to the Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, the man appears to look around for a bit before he unzips his shorts and exposes himself.

The car wash owner said he wants the man off the streets and so does customer, Tricia Steinman.

She went to her daughter’s job and showed the man’s picture.

"And just said, 'Have y'all seen this because I want those girls in there to be alerted,'" Steinman said.

The car wash owner told Channel 2 Action News, the man had never been to the business before and hasn’t returned since.

Steinman said even though she’s disturbed by the incident, she still feels safe at the car wash.

“I know the owners, they’re sweet, wonderful. A lot of teenage kids who work over there,” Steinman said.

As for the guy, deputies believe he might still be in the area, that's why they're asking for more tips in the case.

The car wash owner said it is a very safe area and that this is the first incident at his business in 15 years. He hopes it’s the last.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Forsyth County deputies.

