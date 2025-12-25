‘I feel great’: Man injured in moped crash in Bali shares update on his recovery

ATLANTA — In September, Mark Moczarski was on the trip of a lifetime in Bali, Indonesia when he crashed his moped and suffered a traumatic head injury.

He was placed into a medically induced coma after surgery and his family was given a $300,000 price tag for a medical flight to get him home to metro Atlanta.

Eventually, Mark Moczarski was able to come home and is continuing his recovery at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims got the chance to speak with the first time on Wednesday.

“I’m doing good. I feel great, I’m feeling good,” he said.

The 35-year-old says he remembers very little about the trip, but he spent weeks on the other side of the world, climbing volcanoes and riding a moped around town.

That’s when he suffered a major injury, and his family was thousands of miles away.

“When we first started out on this journey, to even get him home, they said he had a 20% chance of making it out of surgery and here he is now, meeting every milestone, if not more,” his sister-in-law, Candace Moczarski said.

He stayed in Bali until he could breathe on his own and take a much less expensive flight to a metro Atlanta hospital.

His mother says this is her Christmas miracle.

“He’s fighting hard. He just wants to get better. He wants to be back to himself and all the things that he loves,” Candace Moczarski said.

He still has a long journey ahead, but is glad to be back home with his family.

