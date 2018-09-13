Fight between neighbors leads to deputy-involved shooting

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led up to an deputy-involved shooting in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County sheriff’s officials tell Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the 100 block of Grand Prix Street in Cumming just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach saw authorities at the scene early Thursday morning.
He learned it started with a 911 call about two men fighting in the middle of the road.
Authorities said the two men were neighbors.
When deputies arrived, they arrested one man right away.
The other ran into a house, and it started a standoff.
Deputies called in SWAT and negotiators.
More than an hour later, the suspect came outside with a handgun and shotgun and confronted officers.
That is when deputies shot him.
No deputies were hurt, and the condition of the suspect is not known, authorities said.
