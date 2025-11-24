Forsyth school board approves use of same alarm system in place at Apalachee High School

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to approve the purchase of a Centegix alarm system for school safety and security needs.

The Centegix system is also the security alert system used at Apalachee High School, attributed with aiding the quick response during the deadly September 2024 shooting.

The panic alarms, as they’re referred to colloquially, allow teachers and school staff to press a button in case of a threatening incident or emergency, calling local law enforcement to respond without having to get on a phone call.

The contract for a $2.4 million alert system was approved at the most recent school board meeting.

According to board documents, Centegix, based in Atlanta, was the highest scoring, responsive and responsible offer for the program, as submitted to the school district.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

Officials said they had reviewed multiple proposals to meet the security needs in question, eventually choosing Centegix for the contract.

Board documents show the program would start with an initial $420,000 cost in the first year, spreading the remainder of the $2.42 million contract over a five year period.

Board documents about the program show that the mobile alert system will ensure every teacher and administrator in the district would receive a wearable alert button.

The installation of the new security system, using the Centegix platform, will also include color-coded strobe lights in schools for visible notifications and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group