Metro Atlanta-based CENTEGIX now in use at 90% of Georgia schools

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta-based school security equipment company officially has its warning systems in 90% of all Georgia schools.

CENTEGIX, located in Cobb County, announced a significant expansion in its safety solutions, now protecting over 15,000 sites and 15 million people across 48 states as of August.

The company’s growth is driven by its innovative CENTEGIX Safety Platform, which includes CrisisAlert, Safety Blueprint, and Visitor Management solutions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company said its tools have been widely adopted across schools, healthcare facilities, and government organizations, solidifying CENTEGIX’s position as a leader in workplace safety.

“The CENTEGIX Safety Platform has become the foundation of a layered safety strategy for all types of campuses,” said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.

CENTEGIX’s CrisisAlert solution, a wearable panic button, has been particularly successful in K-12 education, delivering over 700,000 alerts.

TRENDING STORIES:

CENTEGIX said in its announcement that it has seen a 100% year-over-year increase in new bookings in education, reflecting the growing demand for safety solutions in schools.

Officials also said the company has also seen a 60% increase in new bookings in healthcare facilities and a 1,900% increase in state and local government bookings, indicating a broadening market for its safety solutions, according to company officials.

The company’s high customer satisfaction is evidenced by a Net Promoter Score that is four times higher than the national average for school safety companies.

CENTEGIX’s said the SafetyBlueprint adoptions have doubled in the past year, providing dynamic mapping and asset-tagging capabilities that integrate seamlessly with CrisisAlert.

The company said it is now deployed in four of the 10 largest U.S. school districts and 71 of the top 250.

Here’s a breakdown of the company’s use in schools across the United States:

90% in Georgia

77% in Nevada

43% in Florida

37% in Hawaii

28% in Alabama

20% in New Mexico

20% in Kansas

Recent enhancements to the CENTEGIX Safety Platform include reimagined Visitor Management and direct 911 emergency information delivery, further enhancing its comprehensive safety offerings.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group