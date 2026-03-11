Forsyth pastor shares harrowing escape from Israel during rising conflict with Iran

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One Forsyth County pastor and his wife found themselves in a war zone while visiting the Middle East. They spent hours underground trying to stay safe.

“It was certainly great to be back at church,” are the words from a Forsyth County pastor who was in Israel as the conflict with Iran started.

Pastor Dr. Jeff Jackson of First Redeemer Church off Peachtree Parkway says his escape from Israel during a war is life-changing.

“It’s going to take some time to get our heads around what we’ve been through,” said Pastor Jackson. He and his wife, Catherine, were with a group of other pastors led by Cobb County Pastor Bryant Wright in Jerusalem when the fighting began.

Video shows multiple strikes reaching the country. They got alerts on their phones and ran for cover.

“It was a bit unsettling to have to go three floors beneath the ground to be protected,” said Dr. Jeff Jackson.

More than a dozen trips to the bunker in 48 hours before they were able to get out of the holy city: taking a bus to the border, crossing into Egypt and multiple flights home.

He shared his escape story Sunday from the pulpit. And said he’ll be back.

“I certainly hope to go back. My prayer in all of this after this is all over, Israel is safer than it’s ever been before,” said Pastor Jackson.

Among the priorities for He and his wife, Catherine, when they got home was wrapping their arms around their two infant grandchildren.

