Former employee a suspect in Dairy Queen burglary, Forsyth County deputies say

CUMMING, Ga. — A man was arrested after Forsyth County deputies said he burglarized a Dairy Queen and stole more than $1,000.
On Jan. 13 at around 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to the Dairy Queen on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming in regards to a burglary.
Deputies arrived and then found that the drive-through window had been shattered.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta-based rapper, activist Killer Mike arrested after winning 3 Grammy awards, LAPD says
- ‘This is stealing’ Channel 2 goes undercover as Instagram account let’s you squat in metro homes
- Longtime ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star announces she won’t return to show
After watching camera footage, deputies said they saw a video of the suspect smashing a drive through window with what appeared to be a rock.
Then, the suspect went into the manager’s office to access the safe. A total of $930.56 from the nightly deposit and another $480 was taken worth of petty cash, according to deputies.
Former employee Dallas Williams is considered a suspect in this burglary, Forsyth deputies said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Williams is a former employee.
Seven days before the theft. Williams was fired from Dairy Queen after a theft investigation.
There is another investigation into Williams for theft through the customer refunding process, according to deputies.
Multiple warrants are out for Williams’ arrest.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group