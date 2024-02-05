Former employee a suspect in Dairy Queen burglary, Forsyth County deputies say

CUMMING, Ga. — A man was arrested after Forsyth County deputies said he burglarized a Dairy Queen and stole more than $1,000.

On Jan. 13 at around 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to the Dairy Queen on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming in regards to a burglary.

Deputies arrived and then found that the drive-through window had been shattered.

After watching camera footage, deputies said they saw a video of the suspect smashing a drive through window with what appeared to be a rock.

Then, the suspect went into the manager’s office to access the safe. A total of $930.56 from the nightly deposit and another $480 was taken worth of petty cash, according to deputies.

Former employee Dallas Williams is considered a suspect in this burglary, Forsyth deputies said.

Seven days before the theft. Williams was fired from Dairy Queen after a theft investigation.

There is another investigation into Williams for theft through the customer refunding process, according to deputies.

Multiple warrants are out for Williams’ arrest.

