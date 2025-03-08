Deputies find 1 million child porn images on hard drives seized from Forsyth Co. man’s home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have analyzed computer hard drives seized at a Forsyth County man’s home in January and identified over a million child pornography images and videos on those devices.

Elvis Beltran Pineda was arrested in January in Operation Bytedown, a statewide operation sponsored by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The operation focused on peer-to-peer networks that collectors of child pornography use to download and trade movies and images with others in the network.

On March 3, detectives obtained 15 additional warrants for Pineda.

Two of those warrants were for distribution of child sexual abuse material and 13 of them were for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit arrested Pineda at his home.

He was booked into the county jail without bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group