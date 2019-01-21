Community raises $350K to help family of father killed in Forsyth County wreck

A Forsyth County community has come together to help the family of a man who was killed in an accident in Suwanee.
Sriram Sundaram and his wife were turning in to an Indian grocery store Thursday on Peachtree Parkway when they were T-boned by a truck coming from the other direction.
Sundaram suffered head trauma from the impact and died from his injuries.
Sundaram, who worked in the IT industry, was here in Georgia on a work visa. Now, his wife and their 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters are preparing to move back to India.
Friends started a GoFund Me page and have raised more than $350,000 to help.
How friends are remembering Sundaram plus their push for safety improvements, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
