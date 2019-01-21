Blood pressure medication recalled due to cancer risk

There is a new health alert for anyone taking blood pressure medicine.
Prinstin Pharmaceuticals says some of its medication has trace amounts of a cancer-causing ingredient. It has now recalled some Irbesartan tablets.
They contained unacceptable levels of NDEA, which is a likely carcinogen, according to the FDA.
Irbesartan and Irbesartan HCTZ are used to control high blood pressure and for the treatment of heart failure. Irbesartan in combination with amlodipine plus hydrochlorothiazide is used to control high blood pressure.
The FDA says patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication. Patients who are on Irbesartan should continue taking their medication, until their pharmacist provides a replacement, or their doctor prescribes a different medication that treats the same condition as the risk of harm to a patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECALL INFORMATION.
