6-year-old girl gets stuck after climbing 60-foot tree in metro Atlanta

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A young adventurer in Forsyth County got a little more than she bargained for when she got stuck 60 feet off the ground.

Fire crews say they were called to help out a 6-year-old girl who had gotten stuck in a tree.

They say the girl climbed all the way to the top of a 60-foot tree and got stuck.

Firefighters came to the rescue and got their ladder to help her down.

“We believe ambition like that is going to take her places one day. Maybe next time, it won’t be up a 60 ft tree," they wrote online.

Luckily, everyone is ok.

