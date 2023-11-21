3 adults, 3 children able to escape before Forsyth County home destroyed by fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A two-story home was destroyed by a fire during the early morning hours of Tuesday in unincorporated Forsyth County.

Firefighters responded to 8400 Emerald Pointe Lane at 3:30 a.m. to reports of a fire.

Four fire engines, one ladder truck, two battalion chiefs, and two ambulances responded.

Smoke alarms alerted the family to the fire. Officials said three adults and three children were all able to safely exit the home. No pets were lost.

The home was deemed a “total loss.” The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with an ankle injury and chest pains.

That firefighter was stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

