1 dead after boat crash on Lake Lanier in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating a deadly boat crash on Lake Lanier.

It’s the first boating fatality on Lake Lanier this year.

The crash happened Monday afternoon near Three Sisters Island on the Forsyth County side of the lake.

DNR said it’s still an active investigation and its reconstruction team is handling the case.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the CIRT game wardens will decide if charges are warranted," a spokesman said.

DNR has not released the victim’s name.

