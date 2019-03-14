Formerly stray metro Atlanta dogs graduate to agriculture-sniffing dogs

More than 100 dogs are graduating to a new life and a new purpose: To keep everyone safe.
They started off as stray dogs in metro Atlanta and now are graduating as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture canine teams.
One of the dogs, Chipper, was rescued in 2018 in Villa Rica and was chosen for training by the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Beagles and beagle mixes are the preferred breed of dog at the airport because of their keen sense of smell, non-threatening size, high food drive, and gentle disposition with the public.
Chairman Jones, District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell, III, Vice Chair and District 2 Commissioner Kelly G. Robinson, District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan and District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider make up the Board of Commissioners for Douglas County located just 20 minutes west of the City of Atlanta. “We are thrilled and excited at this news because often people do not get to see the outcome of their support and generosity to County Services such as Douglas County's Animal Services,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. "I believe this is a significant example of positive results when you have a hard-working staff as we do in Douglas County."
“Going from being a stray to a job where you help protect the borders of your country shows the success of the collaboration between Douglas County, our state and federal government behind the scenes operating,” said Director of Communications & Community Relations Rick Martin. “I’m inspired and hope a lot of people are just as inspired and encouraged by this story.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}