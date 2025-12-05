Former SEC commissioner who expanded conference, created championship game dies

Roy Kramer, former commissioner of the Southeastern Conference and athletics director at Vanderbilt University, died on Thursday. He was 96.

Kramer was a transformative figure in college athletics, known for his innovative leadership and vision. He was instrumental in creating the SEC Championship Game when the conference expanded to 12 teams in 1992.

“Roy Kramer will be remembered for his resolve through challenging times, his willingness to innovate in an industry driven by tradition, and his unwavering belief in the value of student-athletes and education,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Born on October 30, 1929, in Maryville, Tennessee, Kramer developed a passion for football early in life. He eventually became a standout lineman and wrestler at Maryville College.

He played in the inaugural Tangerine Bowl as a freshman in 1947. After serving in the Korean War, Kramer graduated from Maryville College in 1953 and earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1954.

He spent nearly a decade coaching high school teams in Michigan and won three state championships. Kramer then became head coach at Central Michigan University, and won a Division II National Championship.

In 1978, Kramer took on the role of athletic director at Vanderbilt University, revitalizing the school’s athletic program and overseeing significant facility upgrades.

As SEC commissioner from 1990 to 2002, Kramer expanded the conference to 12 schools and created the SEC Football Championship Game. He also founded the Bowl Championship Series, which determined the national champion in college football for years.

Kramer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023. He received numerous honors throughout his career, including the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award and the NCFAA Contribution to College Football Award.

Kramer was married to Sara Jo for 62 years until her death in 2013. He is survived by their three children and six grandchildren.

