Former Pres. Jimmy Carter watches flyover celebrating his 100th birthday

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and his hometown of Plains, Georgia are celebrating his milestone 100th birthday.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was there as the city held a ceremony to honor Georgia’s native son.

After the ceremony, four U.S. Navy Super Hornets thundered in formation over the town.

The former president has spent the last 19 months in hospice care and public appearances for him have been very rare since then.

So, he didn’t get to attend the ceremony being held in his honor, but he he did get to join his family outside to watch the flyover.

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park shared video of the Carter family, including the former president, enjoying the flyover together.

What else did former Pres. Carter do for his birthday?

Well, his son, Chip Carter, told Mims that he had a hearty breakfast of sausage and eggs with cheese and cupcakes as a birthday treat.

