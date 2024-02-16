The former Murdaugh estate has sold at auction. This is what it will be used for

ISLANDTON, S.C. — The South Carolina estate where the now-infamous Murdaugh family lived has sold during an online auction for $1 million.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul in June 2021 at the Moselle Estate, where the family lived. He was given two consecutive life sentences and is currently in the process of appealing his conviction.

Since the murder, the property has been bought and sold a few times.

The money from the initial sale of the entire Moselle property went towards Murdaugh’s legal fees, son Buster Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank, and the victims of a 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, in which Paul Murdaugh was implicated.

According to WJCL-TV, the Moselle estate was sold during an online auction by J.P. King Auction Company and Crosby Land Company.

The estate consists of the former Murdaugh home and surrounding 21 acres.

RELATED STORIES:

The buyer, who did not wish to be identified, has multiple business offices in South Carolina and plans to develop Moselle for use as a horse farm, WJCL reported.

The estate sits on about 21 acres of land. The home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and is just under 5,300 square feet.

“The lofty vaulted ceilings extend from the foyer into a spacious family room, decorated with custom built-ins, crown molding, and mahogany French doors that open to an expansive back porch. The kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring premium stainless-steel appliances, a cozy breakfast nook, and a large island with granite countertops, seamlessly blending into the family room for a communal culinary experience. The adjoining dining room, with its statement chandelier, sets the stage for memorable gatherings,” the listing says.

The Moselle Estate is located in Islandton, S.C., which is about 45 miles from Beaufort, 70 miles from Charleston, and about 75 miles from Savannah.

RELATED NEWS:

Attorney Alex Murdaugh turns himself in on charges he plotted own killing (NCD)





©2024 Cox Media Group