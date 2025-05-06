Former GA school bus driver arrested, charged with grooming a minor

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a former Murray County school bus driver with one felony count of grooming a minor.

On Thursday, April 24, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate Kenneth Knight, 55, of Dalton, Georgia, after allegations surfaced about him having inappropriate contact with students.

Knight was booked into the Murray County Adult Detention Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement: "On April 23rd, 2025, a complaint was brought to the School Resource Officers attention regarding unprofessional conduct of a Murray County School Bus Driver after the morning route was completed.

The initial report was processed and the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region One was requested. The school bus driver was not allowed to complete an afternoon route and was terminated on the 24th of April."

Anyone with information about Knight is encouraged to submit a tip by calling 800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Once the GBI’s investigation is completed, the case will be given to the Murray County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group