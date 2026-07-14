Former court administrator arrested after standoff; Police say he stole over $500k

ACWORTH, Ga. — A former City of Acworth employee is facing dozens of felony charges after investigators say he stole more than half a million dollars from the city’s municipal court.

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According to investigators, Trevez Richards, the former municipal court administrator, is accused of stealing cash bonds from the city over the course of more than a year. Investigators said he stole the funds from a secured city lockbox

Neighbors watched as law enforcement officers arrested Richards at his home.

“There were probably like 10 to 12 cop cars all over there on the street,” one neighbor told Channel 2 Action News. The neighbor asked not to be identified because she fears retaliation.

She shared photos of the law enforcement response outside Richards’ home and said there was a roughly 30-minute standoff before Richards surrendered peacefully.

“As a city taxpayer, that’s just a major issue for me,” the neighbor said.

“Our funds are supposed to go toward the city to help fund different initiatives and keep the city nice. To learn someone like your neighbor is stealing from the city, it just makes me really upset,” she added.

The City of Acworth said it launched an internal administrative investigation as soon as financial discrepancies were discovered. Richards was placed on administrative leave on May 5, 2025, and resigned the following day.

To ensure transparency, the city requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. City leaders said they fully cooperated with the criminal investigation.

Richards was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad on Thursday, July 9.

He now faces 21 felony charges, including racketeering and burglary.

In a statement, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said:

“We feel betrayed and are deeply disappointed. We have zero tolerance for misconduct. We appreciate the GBI, Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter. We have faith in the process moving forward.”

The city said it has no further comment because the case is pending.

The allegations have also raised questions among residents about how the alleged theft could have continued for so long.

“Who’s in charge over there? How did all of this just happen, and it happened for so long?” the neighbor said.

Investigators said Richards broke into the municipal court building after he was placed on administrative leave shredded documents and stole three boxes of items.

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